Kapil Sharma cafe firing: Mastermind Bandhu Maan Singh Sekhon arrested from Ludhiana by Delhi Police

New Delhi:

Delhi Police have arrested Bandhu Mann Singh, identified as the mastermind behind the multiple firing incidents at comedian and actor Kapil Sharma's restaurant, Kaps Cafe in Canada's Surrey. Singh is reportedly the main handler of the Goldy Brar Gang, involved in orchestrating the attacks. The arrest was carried out by a team led by DCP Crime Branch Sanjeev Kumar Yadav in Ludhiana. The cafe, named Kaps Cafe, has been targeted three times in Canada. The most recent one was in October this year.

Mastermind Bandhu Maan Singh Sekhon

Kapil Sharma cafe firing incidents

The first firing incident at Kapil Sharma's cafe took place on July 10, just a week after the cafe's grand opening. Within a month on August 7, a second firing was reported at the same location. Moreover, recently in October his cafe was again targeted. On both occasions, the glass windows of the cafe were broken, although no one was hurt either time. However, the cafe remained closed for several days after the incident and was opened again. Following the earlier shootings, Kapil Sharma had reacted publicly, saying that it was a difficult time for him but he would face the situation with courage. Canadian authorities had also assured strict action and had deployed officers to the scene.

The post on social media threatens that Goldie Dhillon and Lawrence Bishnoi gang take responsibility for the firing that took place at Kapil Sharma's Kaps Cafe in Surrey. “We called him but he did not hear the ring so action had to be taken there now if he does not hear, then the next action will be taken in Mumbai, the threat reads.

Actor received death threats

After the first two firing incidents, Kapil Sharma reportedly received death threats. In the wake of this, Mumbai Police tightened his security arrangements and also provided protection to his family members. Notably, Sharma opened Kap's Cafe on July 4, 2025, in Surrey. The official Instagram page of Kap's Cafe uploaded several pictures and videos announcing the news.