16 dead, several injured after bus falls off bridge in Kanpur

Image Source : TWITTER/DDNEWS The bus fell off the bridge after colliding with a loader truck.

At least 16 people were killed and several others injured when a bus fell off a bridge in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Tuesday night. The injured have been admitted to Hallet hospital.

According to eye-witnesses, the bus first hit a loader truck and then jumped off the bridge in Sachendi area of the city.

IG Mohit Aggarwal has confirmed the death of 16 people and said relief and rescue teams are at the spot.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the accident and directed officials to provide all necessary help and support to those affected.

CM Adityanath has also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to kin of those killed in the road accident.

