Kannur Municipal Corporation Election Results 2025: List of ward-wise winners, leading candidates, parties Kannur Municipal Corporation Election Results 2025: UDF is ahead in 33 seats, LDF- 12 seats, NDA- 4 seats. Check ward-wise winning candidates list.

Thiruvananthapuram:

UDF has crossed halfway majority and is inching closer towards victory. UDF is ahead in 33 seats, LDF- 12 seats, NDA- 4 seats. Kannur local body election recorded a turnouts of 76.85 per cent, the election held in the second phase on December 11. The Kannur civic poll is likely to witness a tough contest between the Left Democratic Front (LDF), United Democratic Front (UDF) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

In the last election in 2020, United Democratic Front (UDF) won the Kannur Municipal Corporation election in 2020, UDF won 34 seats, LDF- 19 seats. NDA- 1, Independent- 1. The NDA led by BJP has made history by bagging a seat in the Kannur Municipal Corporation elections. BJP candidate VK Shyju won from Pallikkunnu division securing 845 votes, he defeated UDF candidate T Jayakrishnan and LDF candidate Umesh.

Ward Winning/ Leading Parties Palliyammoola P Deepa Congress Kunnavu K Seetha CPI(M) Kokkenpara P Mahesh BJP Pallikkunnu Deepthi Vinod BJP Thalappu TP Jamal IUML Udayamkunnu Anoop Balan Congress Podikundu V Purushothaman CPI(M) Kottali Usha Kumari K Congress Athazhakunnu K Sreeja Congress Kakkadu Shabir Kunjippally IUML Thulicheri A Majesh BJP Kakkadu North Subair Kichiri IUML Shadhulipalli Muhammadali VK IUML