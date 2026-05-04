Kanjirappally Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Counting of votes begins

New Delhi:

Kanjirappally, a key constituency in Kottayam district, is in focus as counting begins for the Kerala Assembly elections 2026. The seat has traditionally seen competitive contests, with strong presence from both the Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front.

The 2026 contest in Kanjirappally is expected to be closely fought. Key candidates include Dr. N. Jayaraj from Kerala Congress (M), Rony K. Baby from Congress, Adv. George Kurian from BJP, and Thampi Kavumpadam from BSP, making it a multi-cornered battle to watch.

Kanjirappally: 2021 election result

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, N. Jayaraj of Kerala Congress (M) won the Kanjirappally seat with 63,590 votes, defeating Congress candidate Joseph Vazhakkan, who secured 56,860 votes, by a margin of 6,730 votes.

Kanjirappally: 2026 election result

The final result from Kanjirappally will be declared after all rounds of counting are completed and officially confirmed by the Election Commission.