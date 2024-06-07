Kangana Ranaut slap row: Farmer outfits come in support of CISF woman constable, demand proper probe

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Kangana Ranaut alleged that she was slapped by a CISF constable during security check at Chandigarh airport.

Several farmer outfits on Friday voiced their support for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) woman constable who allegedly slapped actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, calling for a thorough investigation into the entire sequence of events leading up to the incident. Ranaut, in a video message released on Thursday, claimed that she was slapped and verbally abused by the constable during a security check at Chandigarh airport. This confrontation occurred just two days after she was elected to the Lok Sabha from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.

Farmer outfits call for proper probe into matter

Among the prominent groups backing the CISF constable, idendified as Kulwinder Kaur, are the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha. These organisations emphasised the need for a proper investigation to understand the circumstances that led to the altercation, asserting their support for the constable amid the controversy. The constable, who appeared to be upset with Ranaut over her stance on the farmers' protests, has been suspended and an investigation has been launched. The CISF, tasked with providing security at airports, had also ordered a court of inquiry into the incident.

'Insaaf march' for CISF constable in Mohali

SKM (Non-Political) leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said they will meet Punjab's Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav for a proper investigation into the matter. "We will demand a proper investigation and we will tell him that there should be no injustice with the woman constable," Dallewal said addressing a press conference with some other farmer leaders. On June 9 in Mohali, an "Insaaf march" to Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police's office will be taken out "to demand that no injustice be done in this case with the constable", he said.

What did CISF woman constable say?

On Thursday evening, the CISF constable was suspeded from her services and an inquiry was initiated againt her. A video had also surfaced featuring CISF Constable Kulwinder Kaur, in which she addresses the recent altercation involving Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. In the video, Kaur claims that Ranaut had previously made a statement suggesting that women participating in the farmers' movement were doing so for a payment of Rs 100 each. Kaur added that her mother was among the women involved in the farmers' movement at that time.



