Kangana Ranaut slap row: CISF woman constable shifted to Karnataka unit, inquiry underway

Kulwinder Kaur, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable who allegedly slapped actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at the Chandigarh airport last month, has been transferred to a unit in Bengaluru while a disciplinary inquiry is pending, news agency PTI reported quoting sources. The Central Armed Police Force suspended Kaur on June 6, shortly after the incident occurred when the newly elected MP was travelling to Delhi. Additionally, an FIR was filed against Kaur following a complaint by the CISF.

Inquiry underway against Kaur

The sources said Kaur is under suspension and has been posted to the 10th reserve battalion based in the Karnataka capital pending a disciplinary inquiry. She was shifted to the unit soon after the incident in the fair interest of the investigation that is underway, they said. A senior commandant-rank officer is conducting the inquiry, and statements of the constable, her colleagues present at the airport that day, the shift in-charge and some airline officials are being recorded, the sources said. They said the inquiry would take some time, following which an appropriate decision would be taken.

Kulwinder Kaur, hailing from Punjab's Kapurthala district, joined the CISF in 2009 and has been serving with its aviation security group at the Chandigarh airport since 2021. Until now, she has maintained a clean record, with no vigilance inquiries or disciplinary actions against her. Her husband was also stationed at the Chandigarh airport.

Why was Kangana slapped?

The incident is said to have occurred at around 3.30 pm on June 6 when Ranaut was at the Chandigarh airport to board flight for Delhi. According to sources, she was allegedly slapped by the CISF official during a frisking argument. It is claimed that the CISF guard was angry with Kangana Ranaut for speaking against the farmers' movement. Mayank Madhur, who was accompanying Kangana, tried to slap Kulwinder Kaur. After this, a complaint was given to the police by Ranaut.

