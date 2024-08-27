Kangana Ranaut gets beheading threats ahead of Emergency movie release, seeks police action

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Kangana Ranaut

BJP MP from Mandi and actor Kangana Ranaut has received beheading threats from extremist Sikh groups after the release of her upcoming movie trailer. She is playing the role of former PM Indira Gandhi in 'Emergency' which is to be released on September 6. After the threatening video went viral, the actor sought police help.

In the viral video, an extremist Sikh, indicates towards the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, threatening Kangana. He says, If he (Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale) is portrayed as a terrorist in the movie, remember what happened to the person (Indira Gandhi) whose movie you are doing and who were Satwant Singh and Beant Singh. We will offer our head to Santji, and those who can offer their head can also chop others off."

Kangana seeks action from Himachal, Punjab, Maharashtra Police

Notably, Bhindrawale was a Khalistani militant who was killed in Operation Blue Star, following which Indira Gandhi's bodyguards Satwant Singh and Beant Singh assassinated her on October 31, 1984. Kangana shared the video on X seeking action from the Police. She wrote, "Please look into this" and tagged DGP Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh Police and Punjab Police.

Controversy around 'Emergency'

Notably, the film has landed in trouble as the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has demanded a ban on Kangana's directorial. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami had slammed the film and said Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who has been declared a community martyr by Akal Takht Sahib, has been shown in a bad light in Emergency.

Faridkot's MP, Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, who is the son of Indira Gandhi's assassin Beant Singh had also demanded a ban on Kangana's film claiming that Sikhs have been portrayed 'wrongly' in the film. Bathinda's MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal has also demanded that Kangana's film Emergency be reviewed by SGPC before its worldwide release.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut's Emergency lands in trouble as SGPC president demands ban on film