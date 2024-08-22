Kangana Ranaut's Emergency lands in trouble as SGPC president demands ban on film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Emergency will release on September 6, 2024.

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming directorial Emergency is all set to hit the big screens next month. Ahead of its release, the film has landed in trouble as the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has demanded a ban on Kangana's directorial. In the film, Kangana plays the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami has slammed the film and said Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who has been declared a community martyr by Akal Takht Sahib, has been shown in bad light in Emergency. He also said that the government should file a case against Kangana for inciting religious sentiments of Sikhs.

Faridkot's MP, Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, who is the son of Indira Gandhi's assassin Beant Singh has also demanded a ban on Kangana's film claiming that Sikhs have been portrayed 'wrongly' in the film.

Bathinda's MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal has also said that Kangana's film Emergency must be reviewed by SGPC before its worldwide release. During a media interaction in Amritsar Harsimrat said, ''I haven’t seen the film, but if any party fought the biggest struggle during the Emergency, it was the Shiromani Akali Dal. The late Parkash Singh Badal was the first to lead the movement and get arrested along with others.''

''The Akali Dal fought the hardest throughout the Emergency and faced numerous arrests. If Sikhs are not portrayed correctly in the film, it could be because Kangana’s role does not allow for a fair depiction of Sikhs. History shows Kangana has used derogatory language against Punjabis, especially during the farmers’ protests, which indicates her bias,'' she added.

The film Emergency is based on the Emergency imposed in the country by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Kangana will be seen in the lead role in the film. The film is also directed by the actress herself. Apart from Kangana, Shreyas Talpade, Anupam Kher and Milind Soman will also be seen in this film. Kangana was last seen in the film Tejas.

