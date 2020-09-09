Wednesday, September 09, 2020
     
LIVE: JCB being used to demolish Kangana Ranaut's Bandra office

Kangana Ranaut Bandra Office Demolition Latest News: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has begun demolishing actor Kangana Ranaut's office in Bandra claiming that many alterations were carried out on the premises without due permission.

New Delhi Updated on: September 09, 2020 11:56 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV

BMC demolishes Kangana Ranaut's office premises

Kangana Ranaut Bandra Office Demolition Latest News: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has begun demolishing actor Kangana Ranaut's office in Bandra claiming that many alterations were carried out on the premises without due permission. Quick to react, Kangana said the office was like "Ram Mandir" to her. Her reaction came as several cops barged into her office with heavy equipment to execute demolition.

LIVE UPDATES

  • JCB machine and other heavy equipment is being used to demolish Kangana Ranaut's office India Tv - JCB being used to demolish Kangana Ranaut's Bandra office
    Image Source : INDIA TV

    JCB being used to demolish Kangana Ranaut's Bandra office

  • Kangana Ranaut tweets: "I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy." India Tv - Demolition at Kangana Ranaut's Bandra office
    Image Source : INDIA TV

    Demolition at Kangana Ranaut's Bandra office

  • BMC has begun demolishing actor Kangana Ranaut's office in Bandra India Tv - Demolition at Kangana Ranaut's Bandra office
    Image Source : INDIA TV

    Demolition at Kangana Ranaut's Bandra office

On Monday, the BMC had carried out an inspection at her bungalow in Pali Hill in suburban Bandra. A BMC team visited the bungalow on Tuesday morning around 10 and pasted the notice as nobody there was ready to receive it. The notice, issued under the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, highlighted that the ongoing renovation and finishing work was "beyond approved plan".

"This is not just a building but Ram Mandir for me. Today history is repeating itself and Ram Mandir will be shattered into pieces. But do remember Babur, Ram Mandir will be constructed again, Jai Shri Ram, Jai Shri Ram, Jai Shri Ram," she wrote on Twitter. 

