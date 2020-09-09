LIVE: JCB being used to demolish Kangana Ranaut's Bandra office

Image Source : INDIA TV BMC demolishes Kangana Ranaut's office premises

Kangana Ranaut Bandra Office Demolition Latest News: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has begun demolishing actor Kangana Ranaut's office in Bandra claiming that many alterations were carried out on the premises without due permission. Quick to react, Kangana said the office was like "Ram Mandir" to her. Her reaction came as several cops barged into her office with heavy equipment to execute demolition.

JCB machine and other heavy equipment is being used to demolish Kangana Ranaut's office Image Source : INDIA TV JCB being used to demolish Kangana Ranaut's Bandra office

Kangana Ranaut tweets: "I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy." Image Source : INDIA TV Demolition at Kangana Ranaut's Bandra office

BMC has begun demolishing actor Kangana Ranaut's office in Bandra Image Source : INDIA TV Demolition at Kangana Ranaut's Bandra office

On Monday, the BMC had carried out an inspection at her bungalow in Pali Hill in suburban Bandra. A BMC team visited the bungalow on Tuesday morning around 10 and pasted the notice as nobody there was ready to receive it. The notice, issued under the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, highlighted that the ongoing renovation and finishing work was "beyond approved plan".

"This is not just a building but Ram Mandir for me. Today history is repeating itself and Ram Mandir will be shattered into pieces. But do remember Babur, Ram Mandir will be constructed again, Jai Shri Ram, Jai Shri Ram, Jai Shri Ram," she wrote on Twitter.

मणिकर्णिका फ़िल्म्ज़ में पहली फ़िल्म अयोध्या की घोषणा हुई, यह मेरे लिए एक इमारत नहीं राम मंदिर ही है, आज वहाँ बाबर आया है, आज इतिहास फिर खुद को दोहराएगा राम मंदिर फिर टूटेगा मगर याद रख बाबर यह मंदिर फिर बनेगा यह मंदिर फिर बनेगा, जय श्री राम , जय श्री राम , जय श्री राम 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KvY9T0Nkvi — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

