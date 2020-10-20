Image Source : PTI/FILE Why should I apologise: Kamal Nath after Rahul Gandhi calls his ‘item’ remark unfortunate

Soon after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath's remark on BJP leader Imarti Devi, the latter refused to apologise saying he has already clarified the context in which he made that statement.

"It is Rahul Gandhi's opinion. I have already clarified the context in which I made that statement... Why should I apologise when I did not intend to insult anyone? If anyone felt insulted, I have already expressed regret," Nath said.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi while addressing a press briefing in Wayanad condemned Nath's remarks saying that he did not like the kind of language the former Chief Minister used.

"Kamal Nath Ji is from my party but personally, I don't like the type of language that he used...I don't appreciate it, regardless of who he is. It is unfortunate," said Gandhi.

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath referred to Imarti Devi as an "item" at an election meeting in the Dabra (scheduled caste) assembly constituency in Gwalior district, sparking a controversy.

"Suresh Raje ji hamare ummeedvar hai...yeh uske jaise nah hai...kya hai uska naam ... main kya uska naam lun? ...apko toh mujhe pehle savdhan karna chahiye tha ... yeh kya item hai... (Our candidate is not like her... what's her name? You know her better and should have warned me earlier... What an item!), Kamal Nath said in Hindi while the crowd called out Imarti Devi's name.

The former CM was addressing a campaign rally in Dabra for Congress candidate Suresh Raje. Imarti Devi is also contesting on the BJP ticket from Dabra.

Bypolls to 28 Madhya Pradesh assembly seats will be held on November 3 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

