Unfortunate, I don't appreciate it: Rahul Gandhi on Kamal Nath's 'item' remark

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday termed 'unfortunate', the remarks by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath against a woman candidate during a poll rally in the state. Commenting on the former chief minister's remark on BJP leader Imarti Devi, Rahul Gandhi said he does not like the type of language Kamal Nath used.

"Kamal Nath ji is from my party but personally, I don't like the type of language that he used... I don't appreciate it, regardless of who he is. It is unfortunate," Rahul Gandhi said in Wayanad today.

#WATCH Kamal Nath ji is from my party but personally, I don't like the type of language that he used...I don't appreciate it, regardless of who he is. It is unfortunate: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the former Madhya Pradesh CM's "item" remark pic.twitter.com/VT149EjHu0 — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020

Kamal Nath, while addressing a poll meet on Sunday in Gwalior's Dabra town, had said that the Congress candidate was a "simple person" unlike the opponent who was an "item".

Imarti Devi and 21 other MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia had resigned from the Congress and the state assembly and joined the BJP in March, in the process bringing down the Nath government.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission on Monday has sought a "detailed report" from the chief electoral officer of Madhya Pradesh on Congress leader Kamal Nath's remarks.

"Based on the report received from the chief electoral officer of MP, we have asked for a detailed report. It would be with the Commission on Tuesday. Based on it, the Commission would take a view," said a senior EC functionary.

Bypolls to 28 Madhya Pradesh assembly seats will be held on November 3 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

