Kamal Nath gets 48-hour ultimatum from election commission to clear stand over 'item' remark

Image Source : FILE PHOTO The Election Commission of India has issued notice to former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath over his 'item' remark.

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday issued notice to former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath over his 'item' remark. The commission has asked him to clear his stand within 48 hours. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, while campaigning in Dabra (Reserve) segment in Gwalior district on Sunday, had allegedly called BJP candidate Imarti Devi an 'item'. The Congress however accused the BJP of trying to misinterpret certain words.

A day after former Chief Minister Kamal Nath allegedly used the word 'item' against Madhya Pradesh's Dalit woman Minister Imarti Devi, the leaders of the ruling BJP led by the Chief Minister held two-hour 'silent' sit-in protests on Monday at different places in the state. They also demanded an apology from the senior Congress leader.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan led the party's sit-in near Mahatma Gandhi's statue near the old Vidhan Sabha building in the presence of ministerial colleagues Narottam Mishra, Bhupendra Singh, Vishwas Sarang, and Kamal Patel apart from state BJP leaders.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia held a similar protest in Indore's Regal Crossing area along with party MP Shankar Lalwani and Minister Tulsi Silawat.

State BJP President Vishnudatt Sharma held the sit-in in Gwalior's Phool Bagh, where Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and former MP Prabhat Jha were also present.

Rahul Gandhi reacts on Kamal Nath's 'item' remark

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that he "did not appreciate" the 'item' remark used by senior party leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath for the state's Dalit woman Minister Imarti Devi.

"Kamal Nathji is from my party, but personally I don't like the type of language that he used; I don't appreciate it, regardless of who he is. It is unfortunate," Rahul Gandhi told the media on the second day of his visit to his parliamentary constituency Wayanad in Kerala.

While campaigning in Dabra (Reserve) Assembly segment in Gwalior district on Sunday ahead of the bypolls to the 28 seats of Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, Kamal Nath had used 'item' word for Imarti Devi, who is the BJP candidate from the seat.

