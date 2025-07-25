Kamal Haasan takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP, begins parliamentary journey with DMK backing Hassan's induction into the Upper House is widely seen as a reward from the DMK for MNM’s support during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, in which the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) swept all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu.

Veteran actor-turned-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan was officially sworn in as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, marking a major milestone in his political journey. Haasan, who arrived at the Parliament complex earlier in the day, took his oath in Tamil, symbolising his strong cultural and linguistic roots.

This is Haasan’s first formal role in Parliament since launching MNM in 2018, and his entry into the Upper House comes amid a broader political realignment in Tamil Nadu. His nomination is widely seen as a reward from the DMK for MNM’s support during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) swept all 39 seats in the state. The nomination was formally announced soon after MNM joined the SPA in March 2024, further strengthening the alliance ahead of the crucial 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Haasan’s party had earlier issued a statement confirming his swearing-in date: “We are pleased to inform you that Kamal Haasan will take the oath of office and assume his duties in Parliament on July 25.” His induction adds not just star power but also an articulate voice to the Rajya Sabha, with political observers anticipating meaningful contributions on governance, policy reforms, and social justice.

Known for his advocacy on education, scientific temperament, and good governance, Haasan is expected to bring these themes into national discourse. His maiden speech in the Rajya Sabha is highly anticipated and is likely to reflect a blend of intellect, activism, and a call for inclusive development.

MNM, which secured around 4% of the vote share in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, made notable gains in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, although Haasan narrowly lost the Coimbatore South seat. The party opted out of the 2024 general elections and formally aligned with the DMK-led alliance earlier this year. With this move, MNM is expected to contest the 2026 Assembly elections as part of the ruling coalition.

Haasan’s elevation to Parliament is being viewed as a key political development, not just in Tamil Nadu, but at the national level—signaling the merging of cinema, social thought, and public service into a powerful new narrative.