JP Nadda meets ailing ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh, conveys PM Modi's 'get well soon' message

Follow us on Image Source : ANI BJP national president JP Nadda meets ailing former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh along with CM Yogi Adityanath at PGI Hospital in Lucknow.

BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday paid a surprise visit to Lucknow to see ailing former UP chief minister Kalyan Singh.

The BJP chief went straight to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences to see the veteran leader who was hospitalised last week following a heart attack and kidney-related problems.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi was worried about him (former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh). I came here to see him along with CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders. We pray for his speedy recovery. He is responding to medicines," Nadda said after visiting Kalyan Singh.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received the BJP president at the airport and accompanied him to the hospital.

BJP state chief Swatantra Dev Singh was also present.

Earlier on Tuesday, CM Adityanath visited Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences to meet former state CM and Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh.

ALSO READ | Former Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh critical, admitted to Lucknow Hospital

"There is slight improvement in his sensorium today as he opened his eyes and gave a very mild response when the CM enquired about his well-being.

A team of senior doctors is supervising his treatment. His vital parameters are under control," the hospital said in a statement.

Earlier, the 89-year-old veteran BJP leader and former Rajasthan Governor was admitted to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences.

(With inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ | Why PM Modi referred to Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar in meeting with his new team

Latest India News