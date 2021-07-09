Kalyan Singh health update: Former Uttar Pradesh CM critical, PM Modi wishes him speedy recovery

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished former UP CM Kalyan Singh a speedy recovery amid his ailing health.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh a speedy recovery amid his ailing health. He reminisced the memories of his interactions with Singh and said that several others were praying for his health.

"I was deeply touched to know that during his conversation with @JPNadda Ji, Kalyan Singh Ji remembered me. I also have many memories of my interactions with Kalyan Singh Ji. Several of those memories came back to life. Talking to him has always been a learning experience," Modi tweeted.

Modi also informed that he got in touch with Kalyan Singh's grandson to check the status of his health. "Countless people across India are praying for the speedy recovery of Kalyan Singh Ji. Yesterday @JPNadda Ji, CM @myogiadityanath Ji, and others went to the hospital to meet him. I just spoke to his grandson and enquired about his health," he said.

BJP President J P Nadda had met with Kalyan Singh on Thursday to check up on his health and was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and National General Secretary B L Santosh.

Singh is undergoing treatment at Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow. He was admitted to the ICU at the hospital on Sunday. Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences.

