Follow us on Image Source : FILE Navy's fifth Kalvari class submarine 'Vagir' commences sea trials

Highlights 5th submarine of Project 75 commenced its sea trials today.

The submarine was launched in November 2020 from the Kanhoji Angre Wet Basin.

The commencement of sea trials of the fifth submarine is a significant milestone.

The fifth submarine of Project 75, Yard 11879, Indian Navy’s Kalvari class commenced her sea trials on Tuesday (February 1). The submarine was launched in November 2020 from the Kanhoji Angre Wet Basin of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL). The submarine would be named Vagir, after commissioning.



Despite the COVID pandemic, MDL has ‘Delivered’ two submarines of Project – 75 in the year 2021 and the commencement of sea trials of the fifth submarine is a significant milestone., as per news agency ANI.

The submarine will now undergo intense trials of all its systems at sea, including propulsion systems, weapons and sensors. It is scheduled for delivery to the Navy this year after completion of these trials, reported news agency IANS.

The Scorpene Class submarines are being built in India by the MDL, under collaboration with Naval Group, earlier DCNS, France. The Scorpene submarines are extremely potent platforms, they have advanced stealth features and are also equipped with both long range guided torpedoes as well as anti-ship missiles. These submarines have a state of the art SONAR and sensor suite permitting outstanding operational capabilities.

Last year, INS Vela, the fourth submarine in the series of six submarines of Project-75, was inducted into the Navy.

(With inputs from IANS, ANI)

Latest India News