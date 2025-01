Follow us on Image Source : ASHWINI VAISHNAW/ X Kalkaji Shimla train.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday announced the operation of a new train from Kalkaji to Shimla and shared a video demonstrating the train and its features. The red coloured new train will allow travellers going to Himachal Pradesh to enjoy a the scenic beauty of the hill state as take their journey.

Sharing the video of the train, Vaishnaw wrote in a post on X, "New train for Kalkaji Shimla. Ready for giving a new experience in the scenic Himachal."