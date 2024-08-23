Kailash Kund Yatra to commence on August 29, security tightened for pilgrims as terror threat looms

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representative Image

The upcoming Kailash Kund Vasuki Nag Yatra, scheduled to start on August 29, faces a serious terrorist threat this year. In response to security concerns, the administration has implemented stringent measures, limiting the number of pilgrims and securing the yatra route from the Kathua district, according to media reports. Typically, around 10,000 devotees participate in this pilgrimage through various routes, with 2,000 to 3,000 pilgrims from Bani and Duggan in Kathua alone. However, this year, the number of community kitchens (langars) will be reduced. The yatra traditionally commences from Chhatragalla on the Bhaderwah-Kathua border, where terrorists attacked a joint Army and Police post in June. Similarly, the Nuknali Mata Yatra earlier this year was also canceled due to security threats.

Security tightened

According to reports, given the suspected presence of terrorists in the mountains surrounding Doda, Bhaderwah, Kathua, and Udhampur, the authorities have decided to enforce tight security for the yatra. Pilgrim safety is paramount, and adjustments to the yatra's timing might be made to ensure they reach secure locations before nightfall. The main yatra, which starts from the Vasuki Nag Temple in Gatha, Bhaderwah, attracts a significant number of pilgrims from areas such as Dudu Basantgarh in Udhampur, Billawar, Basholi, and Bani. After a holy dip in the sacred lake, pilgrims return, but they must navigate through dense forests to reach Kailash Kund from Bhaderwah, Udhampur, and Bani. With terrorist activity increasing in these areas, security agencies are leaving nothing to chance.

Kaplash, the abode of Lord Vasuki, is of great significance

Kailash Kund, also known as Kaplash, is revered as Vasuki Kund, believed to be the dwelling of Nagraj Vasuki. Situated at an elevation of 14,500 feet above sea level, this large, cool, and clear water kund attracts devotees for a holy dip amidst challenging mountain terrain and breathtaking views. The yatra, beginning on the 14th day of Shravan Purnima, sees devotees arriving at various stops, engaging in bhajan-kirtan, and dancing to the melodious tunes of Dhakku while chanting praises. The main yatra originates from Gatha in Bhaderwah, home to the ancient Vasuki Nag Temple, where devotees worship the deity as their Kuldev (family deity). The Vasuki Nag Temple in Duggan, Bani, is believed to have been constructed nearly four decades before the one in Panyalag. The yatra from Duggan’s Vasuki Nag Temple to Kailash Kund occurs every third year, and it is scheduled to take place this year as well.