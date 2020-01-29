Kafeel Khan arrested in Mumbai for inflammatory remarks during anti-CAA protests in Aligarh

Dr. Kafeel Khan has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Mumbai. Khan was wanted in a case registered in Aligarh for his inflammatory remarks during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

An FIR was registered against Kafeel under section 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion) of IPC at the civil lines police station on December 13.

Kafeel Khan had hit the headlines in Gorakhpur after the death of 60 children in the BRD Hospital in 2017.

According to the FIR, Kafeel said in his speech: "Mota Bhai' is teaching everyone to become Hindu or Muslim but not a human being. He does not believe in the constitution since the RSS came into existence. The CAB makes Muslims a second category citizen and subsequently they will be harassed with the implementation of the NRC."