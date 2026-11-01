From cotton fields to global fashion market: Punjab showcased strength to investors at BharatTex 2026

The entire journey - from cotton fields to yarn spinning, fabric manufacturing, garment stitching, and finally delivering the finished products to global markets - can be completed entirely within Punjab. This integrated textile network positions the state as one of the country’s key textile production hubs. Punjab showcased this very strength to investors at 'BharatTex 2026,' held in New Delhi in July 2026. Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann invited domestic and global companies to expand in Punjab, highlighting the state’s industrial policy, export potential, and new investment opportunities.

From cotton to clothing: The entire value chain

In Punjab, the textile industry value chain spans cotton cultivation, spinning, yarn manufacturing, fabric production, knitting, processing, garment manufacturing, and exports. This enables companies to complete multiple stages of production within a single state. At BharatTex 2026, Chief Minister Mann said Punjab’s integrated textile ecosystem could boost investment, employment, and exports. In this sector, alongside large companies, thousands of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) play a significant role in production and employment.

Exports Exceeding USD 1.2 Billion

According to the Chief Minister, exports of textile and apparel products from Punjab surpassed USD 1.2 billion in the 2024-25 financial year. He noted that this accounts for approximately 4 per cent of India’s total textile and apparel exports. Products manufactured in the state reach international markets, including the United States, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the United Kingdom. Punjab’s plan involves expanding business into new countries beyond traditional markets, diversifying export products, and integrating local companies into global value chains.

Ludhiana is a major industrial hub

Ludhiana holds a significant place in Punjab’s textile industry. According to the Punjab Chief Minister, it is the largest hub for the knitwear and apparel industry in North India. Ludhiana accounts for approximately 90 per cent of the country’s woollen knitwear production and about 65 per cent of its hosiery production. Companies such as Vardhman, Sanathan Textiles, Nahar, Monte Carlo, Ganga Acrowools, Sportking, Shingora, and Octave are part of this industry. Thousands of MSMEs also work alongside them. Ludhiana’s industrial network helps establish Punjab as a major hub for textile and garment manufacturing.

"For generations, Punjab has woven not just fabrics, but livelihoods, entrepreneurship and prosperity", the Chief Minister said.

Focus on technical and medical textiles

Moving beyond traditional apparel, Punjab now aims to expand into technical, industrial, medical, and protective textiles, geotextiles, sustainable fibres, smart fabrics, specialised garments, and high-performance sportswear. To promote research and innovation in this field, the Chief Minister asked the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to explore establishing a 'Centre of Excellence' for technical textiles in Jalandhar, equipped with a modern laboratory.

New industrial policy aims to facilitate investment

The Punjab Industrial and Business Development Policy 2026 aims to enhance the ease of doing business and simplify the process for obtaining industrial approvals. According to the Chief Minister, the policy was formulated following consultations with stakeholders from the industrial sector. It emphasises infrastructure, reliable power supply, skill development, innovation, and export promotion.

Mann said Punjab has the best entrepreneurial culture, manufacturing capability, skilled workforce, integrated value chain, and strategic location.

The government has highlighted the implementation of a 'single-window' and 'single-pane' system to streamline approvals. Through the 'Invest Punjab' and 'FastTrack Punjab' portals, the objective is to simplify procedures, reduce the compliance burden, and enhance transparency.

Government's claims regarding investment and employment

At 'Bharat Tex 2026', Mann said Punjab has attracted investments worth Rs 2 lakh crore over the past four years, creating about 5 lakh job opportunities. He noted that, under previous administrations, an unfavourable business climate and bureaucratic hurdles had driven industries to leave the state. According to him, the current government is working to foster an investment-friendly environment by reducing administrative obstacles. The Chief Minister had also described Mohali as 'India's second Silicon Valley' and emphasised fostering greater collaboration among industries, educational institutions, research organisations, and technology companies.

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