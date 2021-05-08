At least 25 killed, over 50 injured after bomb blast near school in Kabul

Image Source : PTI Locals inspect the site of a car bomb attack in Herat province, west of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Representational image)

At least 25 people have been killed and over 50 wounded after a bomb exploded near a school in western Kabul, AP reported quoting Afghanistan's Interior Ministry.

Earlier, scores of militants were killed in Afghanistan's Baghlan province as government forces launched a counter-offensive to repel Taliban attacks, a police official said on Friday.

"Scores of the armed insurgents have been killed over the past 48 hours and the Taliban attacks on Nahrin, Baghlan-e-Markazai and Dahn-e-Ghori districts have been repulsed," the official told Xinhua news agency.

He also added that reinforcement had been reached and the situation would be soon brought under control. Taliban militants in have seized parts of the restive Baghlan province over the past few days.

In the meantime, Brigadier Safihullah Mohammadi who serves as a member of the reinforcement forces in Baghlan, told reporters on Friday that some 100 Taliban fighters had been killed and injured over the past two days during operations backed by fighting planes.

