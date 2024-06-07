CBI files supplementary charge sheet against BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy scam case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha.

Delhi excise policy scam case: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today (June 7) filed a supplementary charge sheet against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader, K Kavitha, in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

On May 29 (Wednesday), the court issued production warrants for Kavitha and co-accused Chanpreet Singh in the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) money laundering probe in the case. After Kavitha was produced before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday, the judge extended her custody till July 3 (Wednesday).

ED filed supplementary charge sheet

Meanwhile, the judge granted bail to three co-accused persons- Prince, Damodar and Arvind Singh- who were not arrested but were named in the charge sheet. Earlier, the judge had taken cognisance of the sixth supplementary charge sheet filed by the ED, stating that there was sufficient material to proceed against the accused.

The probe agency had filed the sixth supplementary charge sheet on May 10, detailing further evidence and allegations against the accused in the case. Official sources had said that the prosecution complaint was filed under Sections 45 and 44 (1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and runs into over 220 pages.

A total of 18 people have been arrested in the case so far, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Delhi CM Manish Sisodia, several AAP leaders, Kavitha, and others.

Kavitha is currently in judicial custody (JC) in the case. She is also in JC in a related money laundering case filed by the ED.

Liquor scam

The scam pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 which was later scrapped.

The ED arrested Kavitha (46) from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15. The CBI arrested her from Tihar jail.

