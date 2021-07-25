Sunday, July 25, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. K C Venugopal, Ajay Maken to visit Rajasthan Congress office today

K C Venugopal, Ajay Maken to visit Rajasthan Congress office today

AICC general secretary (organisation) Venugopal and All India Congress Committee general secretary in charge for Rajasthan Maken arrived in Jaipur on Saturday night and went to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence.

PTI PTI
Jaipur Published on: July 25, 2021 6:45 IST
ajay maken, k c venugopal to visit rajasthan cong office
Image Source : PTI

AICC General Secretary in charge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken

AICC general secretaries K C Venugopal and Ajay Maken will be visiting the Rajasthan Congress office on Sunday. PCC president Govind Sigh Dotasra said both the leaders will be received by the state ministers, MLAs and state office bearers of the party. He, however, clarified that no meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) has been called.

AICC general secretary (organisation) Venugopal and All India Congress Committee general secretary in charge for Rajasthan Maken arrived here on Saturday night and went to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence to hold a discussion with him. Sources said the agenda of the meeting was cabinet reshuffle and other political appointments.

After Punjab, the party high command has shifted its focus to Rajasthan, where demands for Cabinet expansion and political appointments gained momentum after reports of resentment in the camp led by former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, who along with 18 MLAs had rebelled against the leadership of Gehlot last year.

Also Read: 'Very low' Covaxin stock, meagre supply of doses likely to hit inoculation: Bengal official

Also Read: Clear indications of economic revival in India despite COVID-19 disruptions: Piyush Goyal

Latest India News

Write a comment

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Top News

Latest News

X