Erstwhile royal family members slam Rahul Gandhi over article aimed at slamming NDA government

The members of the erstwhile royal families slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over a write-up in which he presented views on the current business and market scenario- what is being seen as criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday (November 6) hit out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his write-up. Taking to X, Scindia wrote, "Those who sell hatred have no right to lecture on Indian pride and history.@RahulGandhi's ignorance about Bharat’s rich heritage and his colonial mindset have crossed all limits. If you claim to 'uplift' the nation, stop insulting Bharat Mata and learn about true Indian heroes like Mahadji Scindia, Yuvraj Bir Tikendrajit, Kittur Chennamma, and Rani Velu Nachiyar, who fiercely fought for our freedom."

The Union Minister further said, "Your selective amnesia about your own privilege is a disservice to those truly striving against adversity. Your dissonance only exposes Congress' agenda further- Rahul Gandhi is no champion of Atmanirbhar Bharat; he is merely a product of an outdated entitlement.

"India's legacy doesn't begin or end with the title ‘Gandhi’. Only under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership are the stories of our real warriors finally celebrated. Respect Bharat’s history, or don’t pretend to speak for her!"

Diya Kumari slams Rahul Gandhi

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Deputy CM and erstwhile royal family member of Jaipur Diya Kumari also posted on X and expresses her views on article of Rahul Gandhi.

Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar criticises writeup of Rahul Gandhi

Udaipur's Prince Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar also posted on X and said that the royal families of India, throughout history, have consistently embodied a spirit of cooperation in governance rather than resorting to control and exploitation.

What did Rahul Gandhi's posted on X?

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha sharing his write-up on X wrote, "Choose your India: Play-Fair or Monopoly? Jobs or Oligarchies? Competence or Connections? Innovation or Intimidation? Wealth for many or the few? I write on why a New Deal for Business isn't just an option. It is India's future."

"The original East India Company wound up over 150 years ago, but the raw fear it then generated is back. A new breed of monopolists has taken its place. They have amassed colossal wealth, even as India has become far more unequal and unfair for everybody else. Our institutions no longer belong to our people, they do the bidding of monopolists. Lakhs of businesses have been decimated and India is unable to generate jobs for her youth. Bharat Mata is mother to all her children. The monopolisation of her resources and power, this blatant denial of the many for the sake of a chosen few, has wounded her," Rahul Gandhi wrote.

The opinion piece further read: "I know that hundreds of India's brilliant and dynamic business leaders are scared of the monopolists. Are you one of them? Scared to talk on the phone? Scared of the monopolists colluding with the state to enter your sector and crush you? Scared of I-T, CBI or ED raids forcing you to sell your business to them? Scared of them starving you of capital when you need it the most? Scared of them changing the rules of the game mid-way to ambush you?

"When you compete with them, you are not competing with a company, you are fighting the machinery of the Indian state. Their core competence is not products, consumers or ideas, it is their ability to control India's governing institutions and regulators-and, in surveillance. Unlike you, these groups decide what Indians read and watch, they influence how Indians think and what they speak. Today, market forces do not determine success, power relations do. There is fear in your hearts. But there is also hope."