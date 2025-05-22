Jyoti Malhotra promoted Pakistan-linked travel app Wego, police investigate YouTuber's trip sponsors The 33-year-old YouTuber was arrested on suspicion of espionage. She was allegedly in touch with Danish during the four-day military conflict between India and Pakistan that followed the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

New Delhi:

In the Jyoti Malhotra espionage case, police officials have confirmed that YouTuber's sponsors are also under investigation as part of the ongoing probe. Authorities are examining the nature of her collaborations and financial links.

Notably, Jyoti has been seen promoting the Wego app in one of her YouTube videos. The Wego app is a travel-related platform based in the Middle East, with operations extending to Pakistan, raising further questions about the affiliations and outreach of its content. The police are reportedly looking into whether these associations have any relevance to the case.

Investigation into the Wego app has revealed that it is a travel metasearch engine, originally founded in Singapore in 2005 under the name Bezurk. The platform was rebranded to Wego in 2008. Currently, the company operates headquarters in both Singapore and Dubai, catering to users across the globe.

Wego has expanded its operations into Pakistan, launching its 'Book on Wego' feature, which allows Pakistani travellers to book flights and hotels directly on its platform



The company has also acquired a travel agency license from the Department of Tourist Services, Pakistan, and received International Air Transport Association (IATA) accreditation to strengthen its presence in the country. However, there is no publicly available information indicating that Wego has received funding from Pakistani investors or financial institutions.

YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra sent to four-day police remand

Haryana's Hisar District Court sent the YouTuber to a four-day police remand on Thursday (May 22). The YouTuber was arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive information and being in continuous contact with a Pakistani citizen.

According to Shashank Kumar Sawan, Superintendent of Police (SP) Hisar, Malhotra was being developed as an asset and had maintained ties with other YouTube influencers and Pakistani nationalsSawan stated, "She was in touch with other YouTube influencers, and they were also in contact with the Pakistan Information Officers (PIOs). She used to go to Pakistan, like on sponsored trips. She was in Pakistan before the Pahalgam attack, and the investigation is ongoing to establish any possible linkages."

Jyoti Malhotra was interrogated for allegedly passing information to Pakistan. She allegedly met a Pakistani officer, Ahsan-ur-Rahim, in Delhi, travelled to Pakistan twice, and shared sensitive information. During the preliminary investigation, the woman told the police that she went to the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi in 2023 to apply for a visa and met a man named Ahsan-ur-Rahim, alias Danish. Haris Malhotra, father of the woman arrested by Haryana Police on charges of spying, has said that his daughter made YouTube videos and had visited Pakistan. He demanded the return of the phones taken by the police.

