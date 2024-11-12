CJI Justice DY Chandrachud takes up THIS case on his last working day | Details inside

Follow us on Image Source : X Justice DY Chandrachud

On his last working day as Chief Justice of India, Justice DY Chandrachud pronounced a verdict on a case related to euthanasia. The CJI gave relief to parents seeking euthanasia for son, report several media outlets.

The 30-year-old Harish Rana has been in a vegetative state for over 13 years following a severe head injury. His parents moved to the apex court for approval of euthanasia for their son.

According to the media reports, Rana's parents were unable to bear medical expenditures due to the financial strain.

What is euthanasia?

Euthanasia, often referred to as "mercy killing," is the practice of intentionally ending a person's life to relieve them from severe suffering, pain, or terminal illness. Passive euthanasia involves withdrawing artificial life support so that the patient can receive a natural death.

Justice DY Chandrachud leaves a transformative legacy in the judiciary

Meanwhile, Justice DY Chandrachud on Sunday concluded his tenure as the 50th Chief Justice of India after two years marked by transformative rulings and substantial reforms, carving out a unique legacy in the Indian judicial history.

Key case taken up by Justice DY Chandrachud

Beside delivering several landmark judgements like the Ayodhya land dispute, abrogation of Article 370 and the decriminalisation of consensual gay sex that shaped society and politics, he was part of 38 constitution benches during his eight years tenure as a judge in the Supreme Court.

During his tenure at the apex court, he rendered more than 500 judgements, some of them having wide ramification to the society and legal field. Not only on the judicial side but even in the administrative side, CJI Chandrachud left his imprint as he led various reforms in the judiciary. He ordered an accessibility audit of the Supreme Court to make the courts accessible to the common man and disabled friendly.

