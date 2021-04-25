JSPL's Oxygen Tankers reach Medanta Hospital in Gurugram

Image Source : TWITTER/NAVEEN JINDAL JSPL Chairman Naveen Jindal on Sunday said a tanker loaded with liquid medical oxygen has reached Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from his steel-making unit at Raigarh in Chhattisgarh.

Currently, there is a lack of oxygen supply in many hospitals across the country. From running special trains to airlifting Oxygen cylinders, many measures are taken in an attempt to curb the situation at hand.

In a Twitter thread, Jindal said tankers were refilled with liquid medical oxygen and being dispatched from JSPL's oxygen plant.

"Liquid Medical #Oxygen tanker, dispatched from @JSPLCorporate Raigarh has reached Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon," the Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) chairman said in a tweet.

"In the wee hours on Sunday, a tanker carrying 16 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen from JSPL's plant in Raigarh reached Batra Hospital, Delhi," he said in one of the tweets.

Jindal had informed about this development on Saturday, stating that tankers filled with LMO would leave from Raigarh plant for Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Batra Hospital, Medanta Hospital, and Artemis Hospital in Delhi.

