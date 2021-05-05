'Won't step back': JP Nadda vows to eliminate political violence, appeasement from West Bengal

Image Source : PTI (FILE) 'Won't step back': JP Nadda vows to eliminate appeasement politics, violence from West Bengal

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Wednesday slammed the Trinamool Congress dispensation over widespread violence in West Bengal that claimed the lives of 9 party workers. Nadda, who arrived here yesterday on a two-day visit, lauded the patience of the BJP workers and said that their sacrifice will not go in vain. He asked BJP MLAs and workers to play the role of a constructive opposition in the state and expose those indulging in violence and killing innocent people.

Addressing the workers at the BJP office in Kolkata, Nadda asked the party workers to take a pledge that "we will remove political violence from Bengal".

"We will protect the Constitutional values laid down by Dr. BR. Ambedkar against the political violence going on in Bengal. We will ensure equality for everyone in Bengal," Nadda said.

"Those who were supposed to protect others are the ones responsible for this violence. They can take the oath, everyone has the right to do that in a democracy. But we also take an oath that we will dismantle political violence in Bengal," he said.

"We will take an oath that we will carry out our responsibility, by happily accepting the mandate, and play the important role of opposition. What we fought in Bengal - political violence, appeasement and tyranny - we won't step back from carrying out our duties," the BJP leader added.

Nadda said that the incidents of violence in Bengal are a grim reminder of the time of partition.

"We have to tell the whole country that the pictures of what is happening in Bengal remind us of the time of partition," he opined.

"We will leave no stone unturned to end the politics of appeasement, violence and dictatorship in West Bengal," he said.

The BJP has called for a nationwide dharna on Wednesday while following all Covid protocols across all organisational mandals of the party. The party is organising protests against the alleged atrocities on party workers by the TMC.

According to the BJP's claim, nine workers have lost their lives in widespread violence unleashed by Trinamool Congress after the assembly election results on May 2.

The BJP has emerged as the main opposition party in West Bengal with 77 seats in the just-concluded Assembly polls. The TMC won 213 seats, securing a third consecutive term in office.

