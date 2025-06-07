JP Nadda slams Rahul Gandhi's election rigging allegations as 'absurd' and 'baseless' Rahul Gandhi's allegations of election rigging in Maharashtra spark fierce rebuttals from BJP leaders, including JP Nadda, who call them "absurd" and "baseless."

New Delhi:

In a controversial move, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has once again found himself at the center of a political storm following his claims of election rigging in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. Gandhi accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating a "blueprint for rigging democracy," alleging widespread electoral malpractice. His statements have drawn sharp criticism from BJP leaders, including party president JP Nadda, and other political figures from parties such as JDU and Shiv Sena.

Gandhi's allegations of election fixing in Maharashtra

On Saturday, in an op-ed published in both Hindi and English newspapers, Rahul Gandhi accused the Maharashtra Assembly elections of being part of a larger "match-fixing" conspiracy. He suggested that this rigging would be replicated in Bihar and other states where the BJP is at risk of losing. Gandhi laid out a step-by-step breakdown of his allegations, accusing the Election Commission of being compromised and allowing voter manipulation:

The committee for appointing the Election Commission was "captured." Fake voters were added to the electoral rolls. Voter turnout was artificially inflated. Bogus voting occurred in constituencies where the BJP needed to win. Evidence of malpractice was concealed.

Gandhi further pointed out that voter numbers in Maharashtra had surged dramatically in just a few months. He noted that between the 2019 Assembly elections and the 2024 elections, the registered voter base grew by millions. He also highlighted how the voter turnout rose sharply on election day, with a 7.83% increase in just a few hours.

BJP responds: Gandhi's claims are 'absurd' and 'baseless"

In response, BJP president JP Nadda slammed Gandhi for his "absurd" and "baseless" allegations, accusing him of fabricating a "false narrative" to cover up Congress' repeated election defeats. Nadda stated that Gandhi’s strategy of crying foul after every loss reflects his party’s frustration and inability to accept electoral results. "Every time Congress loses, it fabricates conspiracy theories. The real issue is that Congress is facing electoral defeats due to its own failure to connect with the public," Nadda said.

Nadda further emphasized that democracy requires truth, not baseless accusations aimed at undermining democratic institutions. He urged Gandhi to focus on real issues rather than spreading misinformation.

Accusations of undermining democratic institutions

The BJP has accused Gandhi of attacking democratic institutions and eroding public faith in the electoral process. Amit Malviya, head of the BJP's IT department, accused Gandhi of intentionally sowing doubt in the minds of voters, thus attempting to create chaos and undermine institutional credibility.

"Rahul Gandhi understands how elections work, but his aim is not clarity, it's confusion. He is deliberately trying to create doubt about our institutional processes," Malviya stated.

Gandhi's claims spark political and legal reactions

Ruling allies and critics have also weighed in. JDU leader KC Tyagi claimed that no party has exploited the Election Commission more than the Congress in the past. He alleged that Congress has always used electoral processes for its advantage, especially targeting marginalized and backward communities. Tyagi stated that Rahul Gandhi’s claims were part of a larger strategy to deflect attention from Congress' poor performance in Bihar.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accused Gandhi of insulting the people and women voters of Maharashtra by making unsubstantiated allegations. Fadnavis suggested that Gandhi was already conceding defeat in the upcoming Bihar elections, and was using these claims to avoid facing the reality of Congress’ waning influence.