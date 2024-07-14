JP Nadda likely to continue as BJP national president, new chief to be appointed by December

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) BJP national president JP Nadda

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP leader JP Nadda is likely to continue as party national president till the end of this year as the saffron aims to appoint a new national president by December. Nadda's tenure has officially concluded, although it was initially extended until June 2024. However, he has been given important governmental duties. Consequently, the BJP is actively seeking a new president by the elections is not soon.

Nadda has notably been appointed as the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha. He was elected as a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat and currently holds the Health, Chemicals, and Fertilizers portfolio in the Modi 3.0 cabinet following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Process to elect new president to begin on August 1

The election process for this position is set to begin on August 1. Prior to the election of the national president, there will be a thorough membership drive which will run until September 15, and efforts to strengthen the district and state units. Following this, an active membership campaign will take place from September 16 to September 30. From October 1 to October 15, the verification of active membership will be conducted.

According to the BJP party constitution, every member must renew their membership every nine years. This year, the membership campaign will include the Prime Minister, the party president, and all party leaders renewing their memberships.

From November 1 to November 15, the BJP will conduct elections for Mandal (local unit) presidents. This will be followed by district president elections from November 16 to November 30.

Elections for state presidents to begin on December 1

Sources within the BJP suggest that following the Mandal and district president elections, the next steps will involve electing members to the state council and central council. Only after these elections will the process for selecting state presidents commence.

The election process for state presidents is scheduled to start on December 1. Once elections are completed in 50 percent of the states, the formal process to elect the national president will begin.

This systematic and phased approach aims to ensure that the BJP's organizational framework is strong and well-prepared for leadership transitions. These upcoming elections are pivotal for the party as it readies itself for future political challenges and opportunities.

