Odisha Raj Bhavan staff’s wife alleges attack on husband by Governor's son, files complaint

After an official posted on deputation at the Odisha's Raj Bhawan accused the Governor's son and others of assault, his wife on Saturday (July 13) informed that an official complaint was lodged at the Puri Beach Police Station against the perpetrators.

Speaking to the media, Sayoj, wife of Baikuntha Pradhan (posted as Assistant Section Officer on deputation at Raj Bhavan), accused Governor Raghubar Das's son of assaulting her husband over a petty reason. She alleged that Lalit Das (the Governor's son), along with others, beat up her husband for not sending a luxury car to pick him up at the railway station earlier last week during President Droupadi Murmu's visit to the state.

"...On the night of June 7, the Governor's son called my husband to his room and beat him badly. He came out to save himself, but two men dragged him and beat him. He is badly injured. He was beaten because the Governor's son wanted a luxury car to pick him up from the station. However, during that time, many vehicles were on duty due to the President's visit. My husband sent a Maruti Suzuki car, which was available, so he beat my husband because he did not get VIP treatment," she said.

Meanwhile, Sayoj also informed that her husband, Baikuntha Pradhan, met Governor Raghubar Das and informed him of the assault. However, the Governor did not respond well, she claimed.

"My husband also met the Governor, but he did not respond well. We have lodged a complaint at the Puri Beach Police Station. We want the accused to be punished and justice to be given to us," she added.

