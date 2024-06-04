Jorhat Election Results 2024: Will Congress Gaurav Gogoi break BJP's winning streak?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jorhat Election Results

Jorhat Election Results 2024: Jorhat , one of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam, is a hot seat in the state as Congress fielded party leader Gaurav Gogoi, who is the deputy leader of the Congress in the outgoing Lok Sabha. The Jorhat seat comprises 10 assembly segments, including Jorhat, Titabar, Mariani, Teok, Amguri, Nazira, Mahmara, Sonari, Thowra, Sibsagar. The constituency falls in the General category.

Jorhat ​Election 2024: Date of polls

Jorhat constituency, along with four other Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam- Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Kaziranga and Sonitpur voted in the first phase of the 18th Lok Sabha Elections 2024 held on April 19. Voters in 102 Lok Sabha constituencies in 21 states and Union Territories participated in the largest festival of democracy in the first phase of polling.

​Jorhat Election 2024: Voter turnout

Over 76 per cent of the electorate exercised their franchise in the first phase of polling in Assam held on April 19.

Jorhat Election 2024: Date of results

The result for the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency will be declared on June 4 along with the other 542 parliamentary constituencies of the country and assembly elections held in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

Jorhat Election 2024: Main parties and candidates

There is a direct poll fight between Congress and Bharatiya Janata party in the Jorhat constituency. Congress fielded former CM Tarun Gogoi's son Gaurav Gogoi against BJP's sitting MP Topon Gogoi in the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency in Assam. Gogoi, a sitting MP from the Kaliabor seat which has been renamed as Kaziranga after the delimitation exercise, was shifted to Jorhat this time. Jorhat Lok Sabha seat was once represented by his late father Tarun Gogoi for three terms.

Jorhat Election: What happened in 2014 and 2019?

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP leader won the seat defeating Congress candidate Sushanta Borgohain with a margin of 82,653 votes. Gogoi was polled 543,288 votes with a vote share of 51.00 per cent. Borgohain got 460,635 votes with 43.50 vote share.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP canddiate Kamakhya Prasad Tasa defeated Bijoy Krishna Handique with a margin of 102,420 votes. Tasa secured 456,420 votes with a vote share of 48.99 per cent, while Krishna Handique got 354,000 votes with 38.00 per cent vote share.