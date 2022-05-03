Rajasthan: Tension prevails in Jodhpur after violent clashes; internet services shut | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Violent clashes in Jodhpur before Eid; internet services closed

Highlights Clashes reported just before Eid-ul-Fitr in Jodhpur

Journalists were also beaten up by Police during lathi-charge

District administration has shut the internet services in the city

Jodhpur clashes LIVE updates: The city on Monday night witnessed violent clashes between two communities just before Eid-ul-Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya festival today. The clashes were first reported at the Jalori Gate intersection after some miscreants from one community put up Islamic flag at Balmukand Bissa circle before Eid and removed the saffron flag. People from the other community objected to this move.

Soon, arguments between the two communities turned violent. Stone pelting was also reported and Police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

CM appeals for peace

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot appealed to maintain peace & cooperate in maintaining law & order to those involved in a clash between 2 groups at Jalori Gate, Jodhpur; tweets, "the administration has been instructed to maintain peace and order at all costs."

Journalists beaten up by Police

Reportedly, media persons who were covering the incident also became victim of the Police anger. The policemen beat up 4 journalists. At present, the atmosphere in the entire city remains tense. The police has appealed to celebrate the festivals with communal harmony.

Also Read | 'Don't perform aarti...' Raj Thackeray's appeal to MNS workers as Akshaya Tritiya, Eid date clashes

Internet services shut

The district administration has shut the internet services as a precautionary measure in view of the violent clashes. In the order issued by Jodhpur Divisional Commissioner Himanshu Gupta, internet services have been stopped in the entire Jodhpur district.

Also Read | Delhi Police Crime Branch arrests one of most wanted in Jahangirpuri violence from West Bengal

Latest India News