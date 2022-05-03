Jodhpur violence: Union minister reaches clash site to meet locals; BJP demands CM's resignation

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also reached Jalori Gate

Jodhpur violence: Just hours before Eid, communal tension broke out in Jodhpur leading to stone pelting. Five policemen were injured in the incident that took place past midnight. The situation was brought under control with heavy deployment of police, but the tension re-escalated after the Namaz on Tuesday morning when some people pelted stones near the Jalori Gate. A few vehicles were damaged.

Member of Parliament from Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also reached Jalori Gate. He met local residents and addressed their concerns.

Arjun Ram Meghwal, BJP MP from Bikaner in Rajasthan, targeted the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state over the violent clashes. Meghwal said, "Chief minister should take responsibility of the violent incident and resign immediately because he also holds the home ministry portfolio in the state." "BJP will soon start agitation," the Lok Sabha MP added.

The Bikaner MP also targeted the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for partying at Kathmandu's nightclub while violence has erupted in Congress-ruled Rajasthan's Jodhpur. "Rahul Gandhi should be ashamed for partying in such a situation. No one takes him seriously anymore," he said.

Notably, a video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has emerged wherein he could be seen partying with friends in a club. The undated video is believed to be shot at Kathmandu's nightclub LOD- Lords of Drinks. Rahul is currently in Nepal to attend the wedding of his journalist friend Sumnima Udas. The ceremony was held yesterday at Marriott Hotel in Kathmandu, sources said.

It is pertinent to note that Jodhpur is also the hometown of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony.

How it all started?

Members of the minority community were installing Eid flags and they put up a flag on a roundabout alongside the statue of freedom fighter Balmukund Bissa. This led to a confrontation as the other community alleged that they a saffron flag they had put up there ahead of Parshuram Jayanti, had gone missing. The issue snowballed into stone pelting and clashes. Police rushed to the spot to control the situation during which five policemen were injured. The police had to lob tear gas shells to disperse the mob.

Internet services suspended

Mobile internet services were suspended in the area to check the spread of rumours. Gehlot tweeted urging the people to maintain peace and called the incident unfortunate. "While respecting the tradition of love and brotherhood of Jodhpur, Marwar, I make a touching appeal to all the parties to maintain peace and cooperate in restoring law and order," he said. The chief minister said instructions had been issued to the administration to maintain peace and order.

BJP MLA Suryakanta Vyas in Jodhpur raised an objection to the installation of the Eid flag alongside the freedom fighter’s statue. "They did (put up the flag) at (the statue of) Bissa ji and we have a strong objection to this. We will not forget this," Vyas, along with her supporters, said. BJP state president Satish Poonia said, "Putting up Islamic flag on the statue of freedom fighter Balmukund Bissa by anti-social elements, and removing saffron flag put up on Parshuram Jayanti is condemnable." He appealed to the people to maintain peace and demanded the state government to establish 'rule of law'.

Rajasthan Police detained three persons in connection with the clashes.

The situation is reported to be under control at present in the area, according to the police. "The situation is under control, and the flag march will be held. Action will be taken according to the law. Police personnel received minor injuries. We're looking into it (on flag hoisting incident)," Navjyoti Gogoi, Police Commissioner, Jodhpur told media persons.

