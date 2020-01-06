Goons led by Satinder Awana didn't spare even girls in Sabarmati Hostel: JNUSU

JNU violence

A day after violence erupted in Jawaharlal Nehru Univerisity (JNU) where more than 28 students and a faculty member were injured, the JNU Students' Union in a statement on Monday hit out at varsity's Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar saying he is behaving like a mobster who perpetuates violence in the university he is supposed to administer. The Students' Union also alleged that goons from outside, especially DU which was led by former DUSU President Satinder Awana were involved in Sunday's incident who did not even spare girls' hostel.

The Students' Union launched an all-out attack on the Vice-Chancellor and said, "He uses all means and manner to see to it that students, teachers, Karmacharis and the entire JNU community face violence by criminals imported from outside using iron rods, stones and lathis. Even as we speak, the JNUSU President is in the trauma centre of AIIMS after she was hit by an iron rod on the head in the ABVP assault."

JNUSU alleges ABVP for violence

The Jawarharlal Nehru University Students' Union has said, "On 5th January they (ABVP) imported goons from outside, especially DU which was led Satinder Awana. The ABVP goons this time went one step further then what they did last year during the post-election violence in 2018."

"During attacks in Periyar, SSS2, Mahi Mandavi and most notably Sabarmati, lathis, rods and huge stones were used. Hooligans from outside not only broke glasses, smashed cars and broke things - even assaulting the dhaba workers, but also most disturbingly and shamefully went inside the girls wing of Sabarmati, and thereafter a lot of girls hostels to intimidate and attack female students. The Cyclopse security at the behest of the VC collaborated in getting male goons access to women's hostels where they banged on doors. Nothing can be more chilling than this."

Students' Union added that JNU's Teachers' Association had called for a peace march in the campus but even they were not spared. Professor Sucharita Sen of CSRD was brutally hit on the head along with several teachers who were also injured.

"What was done by our Suder Govind was fully directed in JNU by ABVP members and lumpens like Yogendra Bhardwaj planning for the entry of outsiders disclosed by WhatsApp chats," JNUSU said in a statement.

Vice-Chancellor introducing illegal policies through backdoor: JNU Students' Union

The Students' Union has said, "This Vice-Chancellor is a cowardly Vice-Chancellor who introduces illegal policies through the backdoor, runs away from the questions of students or teachers and then manufactures a situation to demonise JNU. Also cowardly are his henchmen — his cronies whose number he is increasing by illegal appointments of ABVP activists on a wholesale basis and who call themselves the JNUTF, the ABVP themselves and the cyclopes security who have been especially hired to turn the campus into a war zone."

JNU fighting a courageous battle: JNUSU

"For nearly seventy days now, the students of JNU have been fighting a courageous battle to save their university from the clutches of privatization and greed. The Vice-Chancellor is adamant that by sending a message that a fee hike has happened in JNU, he can prove that accessible education is not possible. We as the JNU community are more adamant that a fee hike cannot happen in JNU and the dream of affordable public education will live on," JNUSU added.

JNU violence frustration of VC and his cronies: JNUSU

JNU Students' Union further went on to say "the violence that happened today is the result of the desperation and frustration of the VC and his cronies. But the chronology of events that unfolded today is a shameful episode for the Delhi Police who gave a safe passage to ABVP goons imported from outside. For days now the administration has been unable to break our protest. Since 4th January, ABVP people were directed as henchmen of the VC to come and beat up students. They used lathis and pipes on that day."

JNUSU accuses Delhi Police

Citing Jamia Millia violence incident, JNUSU in its statement hit out at the Delhi Police saying, "The Delhi Police which perpetrated violence on Jamia changed their roles but not the intent. They stood as mute spectators while goons carried sticks and iron rods to beat up students. They also allowed safe passage to the goons."

"On January 4, the goons assaulted the JNUSU General Secretary and yesterday they hit the President with an iron rod. The ABVP also beat up female students outside and inside girls hostels and pelted stones. Apart from this some of the female students has sustained grave injuries and fractures in the rampant attack by ABVP goons on 4th of January. Such brazen and cowardly acts show how desperate and scared they are of the Students' unity. We, however, note the role of the Police managed by Amit Shah which is now infamous for its role in such situations."

JNUSU thanks civil society, political parties, fellow university students

Following Sunday's violence, the JNUSU extended its thanks to the civil society, citizens, political parties and most of all the fellow university students who stood by them.

Vice-Chancellor intently engaged in the project of Sangh Pariwar to destroy JNU

JNUSU said for four years now this Vice Chancellor has been intently engaged in the favourite project of the Sangh Pariwar which is to destroy JNU. Mamidala played a role in the maligning of JNU in 2016 planned by the RSS. He took no action on the ABVP goons who assaulted Najeeb which proceeded his disappearance.

"He tried to destroy the future of generations of students through the Seat Cut and murdered social justice. He dismantled GSCASH and protected harassers like Atul Johri. He shut down dhabas and tried to curb the culture of dissent and debate through the imposition of the night curfew," JNUSU said slamming the Vice-Chancellor.

"He raised fees for courses like MBA and engineering and made the entrance online depriving it of its academic rigor. He is making political appointments to please his masters without regard for their qualification or suitability. He is trying to impose a fee hike which will not leave JNU as we know it. He is using henchmen to perpetrate violence on students and vandalise the university," JNUSU added.

Time for VC to go: JNUSU

"At every step, the Vice-Chancellor has tried to destroy the culture and academics of the university. Mr. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, it is time to go! The JNU community has a single point demand. That either this VC resign or the MHRD as the competent authority remove him! Those who are trying to malign and destroy this university will not succeed JNU will live on," demanded JNUSU. "#StandWithJNU... MamidalaMustGo."

ALSO READ: Unfortunate how violence by one group prevents thousands from pursuing academic activities: JNU

ALSO READ: JNU violence: What we know so far