Image Source : FILE JNU re-issues statement on violence after recalling it

In wake of the unprecedented violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday, the varsity administration said there was a "law and order situation" in the campus and police had been called to maintain order.

However, the message, issued by the JNU Registrar, was subsequently withdrawn, before the varsity said there had been some confusion and the statement stood as it was.

According to the "urgent" message to the JNU Community, the Registrar said that "there was a law order situation in the JNU campus. Masked miscreants armed with sticks are roaming around, damaging property and attacking people".

"The JNU Administration has called the police to maintain order. "This is the moment to remain calm and be on the alert. In view of the largeness of the campus number 100 can also be dialled. "Efforts are already being made to tackle the miscreants," the message read. There was no explanation why the statement was withdrawn, and then reinstated. No varsity official was available for comment.

Image Source : INDIATV JNU re-issues statement on violence after recalling it

ALSO READ | JNU Video: Masked mob goes on rampage inside campus beating people, destroying property