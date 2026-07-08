Weather today LIVE: Heavy rain disrupts train services in Mumbai, IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi

New Delhi:

Several parts of India are reeling under intense monsoon activity, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rain and thunderstorms across Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Wednesday. The national capital is expected to witness a generally cloudy sky, intermittent light rain, isolated spells of moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and winds of 30-40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph.

Meanwhile, Mumbai continued to receive heavy rainfall, affecting suburban train services and causing inconvenience to commuters. The IMD has issued orange alerts for several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab, warning of heavy rainfall and possible weather-related disruptions. The ongoing spell of rain has already claimed lives in multiple states. In Kerala's Wayanad, three people were killed and several others injured in a landslide on Tuesday. In Gujarat's Surat, five people died in rain-related incidents as parts of the state received extremely heavy rainfall over the past two days. In Maharashtra's Palghar district, at least 10 people have died in rain-related incidents over the last few days as relentless showers battered the region.

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