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Weather today LIVE: Heavy rain disrupts train services in Mumbai, IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Updated:

Weather Today LIVE: Several parts of India are reeling under intense monsoon activity, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rain and thunderstorms across states.

A vehicle commutes on Kartavya Path amid rain, in New Delhi
A vehicle commutes on Kartavya Path amid rain, in New Delhi Image Source : ANI
New Delhi:

Several parts of India are reeling under intense monsoon activity, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rain and thunderstorms across Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Wednesday. The national capital is expected to witness a generally cloudy sky, intermittent light rain, isolated spells of moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and winds of 30-40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph.

Meanwhile, Mumbai continued to receive heavy rainfall, affecting suburban train services and causing inconvenience to commuters. The IMD has issued orange alerts for several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab, warning of heavy rainfall and possible weather-related disruptions. The ongoing spell of rain has already claimed lives in multiple states. In Kerala's Wayanad, three people were killed and several others injured in a landslide on Tuesday. In Gujarat's Surat, five people died in rain-related incidents as parts of the state received extremely heavy rainfall over the past two days. In Maharashtra's Palghar district, at least 10 people have died in rain-related incidents over the last few days as relentless showers battered the region.

Follow the thread for all the latest updates. 

Live updates :Weather today

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  • 9:55 AM (IST)Jul 08, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Five people still missing in Wayanad landslide, search on

     On Wayanad landslide, Disctrict Collector D R Meghashree, said, "We have continued the search and rescue operation today also. We have divided into four zones. We have sufficient men, equipment, and sniffer dogs with us. Our objective is to find the five missing persons and reinstate the transportation. So, we have sufficient strength with us. We'll continue the work. As on today, we have found three bodies. Since morning we haven't found anything, but the search has begun and it is going on in full speed. Five people are missing and three are found dead. Today, it is yellow alert. Yesterday afternoon it was red (alert). One person is in ICU but he is stable. Everybody is stable."

     

  • 9:54 AM (IST)Jul 08, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Heavy downpour lashes in Navi Mumbai

    Heavy downpour lashed parts of Navi Mumbai city. Visuals from Sion-Panvel Highway.

     

     

     

  • 9:48 AM (IST)Jul 08, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Heavy rainfall triggers rockfall, 32 roads closed in Uttarakhand

    Most parts of Uttarakhand received moderate to heavy rainfall on Tuesday, with falling debris from the hills leading to closure of 32 roads, officials said. According to the Dehradun Meteorological Centre, Pantnagar recorded 107 mm rainfall, followed by Chorgalia (79.5 mm), Rudrapur (43.5 mm), Yamkeshwar (38 mm), Kichha (32.5 mm), Khanpur (27 mm), Dehradun and Laksar (19 mm each), Hathibarkala (15 mm), Pithoragarh (8.9 mm), and Lohaghat (8 mm). According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), a total of 32 roads are blocked due to debris accumulation caused by the rain. Efforts to clear and reopen them are underway. The MeT has forecast light to moderate rain and thundershowers in most areas of the state for Wednesday, also predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places in Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri, Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh, and Bageshwar districts.

  • 9:46 AM (IST)Jul 08, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Rainfall deficit comes down to 12 per cent: Govt

    The Centre has said that the rainfall deficit has come down to 12 per cent, with the first week of July recording above-normal monsoon activity, and asserted that an El Nino year may not necessarily lead to below-normal rainfall. 

  • 9:45 AM (IST)Jul 08, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Overnight heavy rainfall in Mathura causes waterlogging

    In Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, overnight heavy rainfall has resulted in extensive waterlogging, significantly hampering traffic and pedestrian movement.

  • 9:45 AM (IST)Jul 08, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    WFH advisory in Gurugram

    With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rainfall across Delhi-NCR on Tuesday, Gurugram Police has issued an advisory asking corporate offices in the city to allow employees to Work From Home (WFH) wherever possible. The advisory comes as parts of Delhi-NCR continue to receive persistent rainfall, raising concerns over waterlogging, traffic congestion and disruption to daily life. Authorities said the move is aimed at reducing the number of vehicles on the road and ensuring public safety during adverse weather conditions. READ

  • 9:44 AM (IST)Jul 08, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Several trains cancelled in Mumbai

    Mumbai Central, Western Railways have urged passengers to check the latest train status before commencing their journey as heavy rains disrupt travel in the state. Several trains were cancelled on Wednesday due to “non-availability of rake," it said in a post on X.

  • 9:43 AM (IST)Jul 08, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Rescue operations continue at Wayanad landslide site

    Rescue operations continue at the Wayanad landslide site. At least three people were killed, 10 were injured, and five remained missing after a rain-soaked mound of excavated earth gave way at the site of a multi-crore tunnel project in Meppadi panchayat in a hill district, with two state ministers describing the landslide as 'man-made'.

  • 9:43 AM (IST)Jul 08, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Mumbai local trains running 25-30 minutes late

    Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Vineet Abhishek said, "The only issue is that there was waterlogging between Vasai, Nalasopara, and Virar because of which our trains are currently running 25-30 minutes late. Trains are running at restricted speed on the section where waterlogging occurred, but we are ensuring that connectivity remains between Churchgate and Virar, and between Virar and Dahanu, and we are trying to run as many trains as possible."

  • 9:42 AM (IST)Jul 08, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Delhi-Jaipur highway caves in

    The main carriageway on the Delhi-Jaipur highway (NH-48) caved in near Narsinghpur due to heavy rainfall on Tuesday evening. Authorities are conducting repair work which has affected traffic on the stretch amid rains.

  • 9:41 AM (IST)Jul 08, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Rain lashes in Delhi

     Rain lashed the national capital, bringing some respite from the heat. Visuals from Kartavya Path.

  • 9:40 AM (IST)Jul 08, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Heavy rainfall continues to lash Mumbai

    Heavy rainfall continues to lash Mumbai city. Visuals from Eastern Express Highway.

  • 9:40 AM (IST)Jul 08, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    IMD warns of heavy rainfall, strong winds across Mumbai

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall, along with strong winds, across Mumbai and adjoining districts on Wednesday. According to the IMD, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, while isolated parts of Palghar may witness extremely heavy showers. Wind speeds of 60-70 kmph are also likely over parts of the Konkan region. The weather office said rainfall activity is expected to gradually ease from July 9. Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are also likely to receive heavy rainfall at isolated locations.

  • 9:39 AM (IST)Jul 08, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Wednesday and Thursday, forecasting a generally cloudy sky, intermittent light rain, isolated spells of moderate rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning in Delhi. Winds are also expected to blow at 30-40 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 50 kmph during the period.

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