Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

Shopian:

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed on Wednesday (July 8) in an anti-terror operation by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said. The terrorist killed in the encounter has been identified as Zakir Ganie. The anti-terror operation was launched on July 3 in a dense orchard in the Meemandar area, which comprises seven villages, in the south Kashmir district.

Officials said fresh gunfire was heard from the encounter site, following which security forces retaliated. The body of the slain terrorist, believed to be Zakir Ganie, was later recovered from the area.

Arms and ammunition were also seized from the encounter site, while search and sanitisation operations are still underway to ensure no other terrorists remain hiding in the area.

Lashkar terrorist neutralized: Police

Confirming the development, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said that one Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was neutralised by the Special Operations Group (SOG) Shopian during a joint operation conducted along with the Army's Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

"You Can Run, But You Can't Hide! One Lashkar terrorist neutralised by SOG Shopian, in a Jt Op, along with RR and CRPF," the J-K Police said in a post on X.

The anti-terror operation, which was launched on July 3 in Saidapora village following specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of terrorists, has now entered its fifth day. Security forces continue to maintain a tight cordon around the area as searches are underway to eliminate any remaining threat and completely sanitise the operation site.

Officials said further details, including the recovery of weapons and any additional operational updates, will be shared after the operation is formally concluded and the area is declared fully secure.

Zakir Ganaie on security forces' wanted list

Zakir Ganaie, a resident of Kulgam, had joined LeT in 2024 and was categorized as A+++ on the security forces' wanted list.

Earlier, surveillance cameras had captured the movement of the two terrorists. The orchard belt, which stretches across seven villages, was immediately cordoned off by security forces. The trapped terrorists, identified as Latif and Zakir, allegedly opened fire at the Army personnel as they closed in, triggering an exchange of fire.

The Army's specialised counter-insurgency unit, Victor Force, also deployed additional personnel to seal all possible escape routes through the thick orchard foliage, besides lighting up the area.

During the summer months, the heavy foliage offers a natural cover, making surveillance difficult and allowing trapped terrorists to exploit blind spots to break the cordons.

Shopian has historically served as a critical transit corridor connecting south Kashmir to central Kashmir and the Pir Panjal range.

The trapped terrorists have been identified as Latif and Zakir. According to officials, the two opened fire on approaching Army personnel, who retaliated effectively, triggering a gunfight.

Also Read: CCTV captures two LeT terrorists moving through orchard as Shopian operation enters second day | Watch

Also Read: Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian