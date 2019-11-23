Image Source : TWITTER/RAMA NAGA 'Make education affordable to all': Hundreds protest in Delhi against fee hike

Hundreds of people took to the streets in Delhi on Saturday in support of the students' protest against the hostel and mess fee hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University. The protesters, including members of civil society, JNU alumna and students, raised slogans, asking the varsity administration to roll back the fee hike and the government to "make education affordable to all".

It is the first time that members of civil society joined students in their protest that has been going on for a week now.

The protesters gathered at the Mandi House and started marching towards Parliament amid the presence of a huge police posse.



Police personnel blocked roads leading to Connaught Place to prevent traffic snarls.

Members of student groups, including the SFI, KYS, AISF and NSUI among others, participated in the protest in large numbers.

Workers of Rashtriya Janata Dal and Dalit group Bhim Army also participated in the protest.

