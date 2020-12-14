Image Source : FILE Jijaji TTE hain: Cheats loot Delhi metro passengers on pretext of giving confirmed railway tickets

A gang of cheats is active in the Delhi Metro which identifies travellers from Bihar and other remote areas by their dialect. They use various techniques to dupe innocent passengers on the pretext that "Jija ji TTE hain" (Brother-in-law is TTE) and would help in getting confirmed reservation for train journeys.

The gang then lures the victims by taking them to another destination by auto and looting them of all their belongings including ATM cards, bags and luggage.

The Metro unit of Delhi Police has arrested three such cheats identified as Anil Kumar Das, a resident of East Champaran, Bihar , Balram, resident of Sitamari, Bihar and Zahid, a resident of Hapur in UP.

In a similar case, at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, two unknown persons met a complainant who was talking in dialect spoken in Bihar. They took him in confidence saying, "Hamare Jija ji Railway me TTE hai, hum tumhe train me seat dilakar apne sath aaram se le jayenge, hume bhi Bihar jana hai."( My brother-in-law is a TTE, I can get you a seat in train too. I also have to go to Bihar)

They took him to Nirman Vihar Metro Station and made exit from there.

They were trying to ask his ATM's PIN number but the complainant Mohd Shahid did not divulge it. Outside Nirman Vihar Metro station, one more person met them, to whom both accused persons introduced as their so called 'Jija Ji TTE.' After that they took him to INA Metro Station by auto for meeting two others while claiming that they will also go to Bihar.

All five persons took the belongings one trolley bag, one mobile phone, one shoulder bag, cash of Rs 6,000, one ATM card, Aadhaar card, copy of PAN card of the complainant and tried to flee.

But the complainant started shouting and alarmed people around. On hearing his shouts, the police staff nabbed three of the cheats while two managed to flee.

"The accused persons disclosed that they used to dupe people in Metro stations, bus stands, railway stations with a similar modus operandi," said Jitendra Mani, DCP (Metro).

