Jharkhand news: The accident occurred near Parsabad between Gomoh and Koderma railway stations at 12.05 pm as the driver of Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express applied the emergency brake to stop the train after the overhead electric wire fell on it.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Koderma (Jharkhand) Updated on: November 12, 2023 6:38 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Jharkhand: Two dead as train stops suddenly after overhead electric wire snaps in Koderma

Jharkhand news: Two passengers died on Saturday (November 11) following a sudden jolt after a Delhi-bound train stopped as an overhead electric wire snapped in Jharkhand's Koderma district, East Central Railway officials said.

The accident occurred near Parsabad between Gomoh and Koderma railway stations at 12.05 pm as the driver of Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express applied the emergency brake to stop the train after the overhead electric wire fell on it, they said.

"As electric supply stopped all of a sudden, emergency brake was applied to stop the train, and two persons died due to jerk," Senior Divisional Commerce Manager of Dhanbad Railway Division Ameresh Kumar said.

The train was running at a speed of 130 kmph when the accident occurred. Train movement on the grand chord line under the Dhanbad Railway Division of ECR resumed after over four hours of halt following the accident in the Koderma-Gomoh section, he said.

The Purushottam Express was brought to Gomoh by a diesel engine from the accident spot and sent to Delhi by an electric engine, he said. After getting information, Dhanbad Railway Division Manager KK Sinha along with senior officials reached the spot.

(With agencies inputs) 

