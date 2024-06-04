Jharkhand Election Results 2024: BJP leads in 7 seats, Congress in 2; Union Minister Arjun Munda trails

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jharkhand Lok Sabha Election Results 2024.

Jharkhand Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: With counting underway for the recenly held Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on seven seats as per the latest trends. The Congress party is ahead on four seats, while Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is leading on three seats as of now. The state has a total of 14 parliamentary seats.

Union minister and sitting MP Arjun Munda was trailing to Congress's Kalicharan Munda in Khunti Lok Sabha seat by over 9,ooo votes, as per the Election Commission. Meanwhile, Union minister Annapurna Devi was leading in Koderma over CPI (ML) Liberation's Vinod Kumar Singh. Former DGP and sitting BJP MP VD Ram was leading by more than 11,000 votes over rival RJD's Mamata Bhuiyan in Palamu after the first round of counting, the EC stated.

In Dumka, BJP's Sita Soren was leading by over 7,000 votes over JMM's Nalin Soren. Sita, a three time JMM legislator, joined BJP just ahead of Lok Sabha polls. Sitting BJP MP Nishikant Dubey was leading by more than 2,500 votes over his rival Pradeep Yadav of Congress in Godda after the first round of counting. Meanwhile, BJP's Bidyut Baran Mahto was also leading in Jamshedpur over JMM's Sunil Kumar Mohanty.

Jharkhand Election Results: What does latest trends show?

Jharkhand Lok Sabha Elections 2024

It should be mentioned here that counting of votes started at 8 am for 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand amid heavy security arrangements. A total of 244 candidates are in the fray. Postal ballots were counted first and then EVMs are being counted on 1,894 tables. Altogether nine sitting MPs and 12 MLAs, contested the parliamentary polls. Overall 66.19 per cent turnout was recorded in the four phases of voting in Jharkhand from May 13 to June 1.

Jharkhand: A recap of 2019, 2014 Lok Sabha Elections

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the NDA alliance had won 12 seats, out of which the BJP had registered victory on 11 seats. BJP’s ally AJSU had won one seat last time also. The grand alliance had won only two seats. Meanwhile, in the 2014 polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party had won 12 seats, while the two other seats were bagged by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.

