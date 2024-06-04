Jharkhand Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: List of constituency-wise leading candidates and parties

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jharkhand Lok Sabha Election Results 2024

Jharkhand Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: The counting of votes for the 14 seats in Jharkhand is currently underway. The voting was held in four out of seven phase in the state. While the four constituencies went for polls in the fourth phase on May 13, three in the fifth phase on May 20, four seats in the sixth phase followed by the three seats in the final phase on June 1. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress are the main parties in the state. However, the eastern state's political history demonstrates how no single party has ever established dominance over the years. This time the state witnessed a direct contest between the NDA and the I.N.D.I.A bloc candidates.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party in the state in both 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In 2014 election, the BJP bagged 12 seats while the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha was able to win rest two seats. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP again bagged 12 seats in the state with one seat each going to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and the Congress.

WATCH THE FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Key candidates and seats in Jharkhand

Out of the 14 seats in Jharkhand, all eyes would be on the competition in Dumka, Godda, Kodarma, Khunti, and Hazaribagh. The election in Dumka constituency witnessed a battle of prestige for Sita Soren, daughter-in-law of Shibu Soren, representing the BJP in a high-stakes battle. She faced Nalin Soren from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in a direct contest. In Goda, Congress pinned its hope on Pradeeep Yadav against BJP candidate and current MP Nishikant Dubey. In Kodarma, the BJP once again fielded sitting MP and incumbent Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi. The senior BJP leader contested against CPI-ML leader and I.N.D.I.A bloc's candidate Vinod Kumar Singh. In Khunti, the BJP once agin placed his bet on Union Minister Arjun Munda against Kalicharan Munda of Congress party.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Complete list of constituencies and its leading candidates from Jharkhand