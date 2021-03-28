Sunday, March 28, 2021
     
Explosion in Jharkhand's Giridih, 4 killed

Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police of the station, Amit Renu said that the cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

New Delhi Updated on: March 28, 2021 9:21 IST
Four persons of a family lost their lives in an explosion at their residence in Tisri Police Station limits on Sunday.

"Four persons of a family lost their lives in an explosion at their residence in Tisri Police Station limits. The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. Prima facie it appears to be a cylinder blast," he said.

Further probe is underway. 

(With ANI inputs)

