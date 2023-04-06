Jharkhand education minister Jagarnath Mahato passes away at Chennai hospital, CM Soren condoles demise

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/FILE Jharkhand education minister Jagarnath Mahato passes away in Chennai

Jharkhand's Education Minister Jagarnath Mahato passed away in Chennai on Thursday. Expressing his condolences, Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced about the tragic development. He went on say that the state has lost one of its very popular leaders. Notably, Mahato was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chennai.

"Irreparable damage! Our Tiger Jagarnath Da is no more! Today Jharkhand has lost one of its great agitators, combative, hardworking and popular leader. Respected Jagarnath Mahato ji passed away during treatment in Chennai. May God give peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this difficult hour of grief," CM Soren wrote on Twitter.

In March, Mahto was airlifted to Chennai due to health complications following the lung transplant in November 2020, which he underwent after suffering from COVID-19, an official said. "Mahto breathed his last today," Dr Apar Jindal of MGM Healthcare told PTI.

