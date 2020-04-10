Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus in Jharkhand: One more person tests COVID-19 positive; tally mounts to 14

One more patient tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand on Friday, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Jharkhand to 14. Among the total people infected as on date, 0 have recovered and 1 has passed away.

Jharkhand's 13 cases put it at number 23 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1364, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Bokaro, Hazaribagh and Ranchi had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 1 confirmed infections.

According to the Health Ministry's latest data, India COVID-19 confirmed cases currently stand at 6,412 while the death toll is nearing 200-mark and the number of recovered patients is at 504. In the last 12 hours, the nation witnessed at least 30 fatalities while positive cases crossed 6,000 as India entered its 17th of complete lockdown.

