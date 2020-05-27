Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Jharkhand: With 18 new COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 426

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand rose to 426 after 18 more people tested positive for coronavirus, a government bulletin issued stated. The state has so far seen four deaths due to the virus. At least 170 people have also recovered after getting infected with the deadly disease. Currently, at least 252 affected persons are receiving treatment in the state.

The recovery rate in the state is 41.07 per cent against the national level rate of 41.61 per cent, the bulletin said adding that the mortality rate in Jharkhand is 0.93 per cent while it is 2.87 per cent nationally.

A total of 94,114 people are in various quarantine centres across the state while 2,47,455 people are home-quarantined, it said.

(With PTI Inputs)

