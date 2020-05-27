Doctor tests positive for coronavirus in Odisha's Cuttack

Wednesday, May 27, 2020
     
The doctor was shifted to a designated COVID-19 hospital in the city, the Commissioner of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), Ananya Das, said.

Cuttack Updated on: May 27, 2020 8:00 IST
For the first time in Odisha, a doctor has tested positive for coronavirus infection here, a senior official said here on Tuesday. The doctor was shifted to a designated COVID-19 hospital in the city, the Commissioner of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), Ananya Das, said.

Das said that the doctor went to a relatives place in Kendrapara district recently, and after returning to the city on May 18, he complained of fever, cough and cold.

"His swab samples were sent for COVID-19 testing and the reports came on Monday, showing he was coronavirus positive," Das said.

