Jharkhand: 4-year-old dies after coming under truck's wheels

A four-year-old boy has died after coming under the wheels of a truck in Jharkhand''s Koderma district, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place when he was travelling on a motorcycle with his parents through a hilly road in Koderma police station area on Wednesday, its officer-in-charge Dwarka Ram said.

The motorcyclist along with his wife and four-year-old son fell on the road after losing balance and the child came under the wheels of a truck coming from the opposite direction, causing his death on the spot, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, the officer added.

