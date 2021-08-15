Jessica Lall's sister Sabrina dies due to organ failure in Gurugram

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Sabrina Lall

Sabrina Lall, sister of Jessica Lall, passed away due to organ failure in Haryana's Gurugram on Sunday. Sabrina was ailing for a long and was suffering from cirrhosis of the liver.

She had fought a long battle to bring the killers of her sister Jessica Lall to book. Her last rites will be performed on Monday afternoon.

"She was not keeping well and had been in and out of hospital. Yesterday, her condition deteriorated at home and we took her to hospital. Today, in the evening, she passed away," her brother Ranjith Lall told PTI over phone.

Last year, in an interview to PTI, Sabrina had spoken about her plans to start a foundation in memory of her sister to aid women in similar situations to get justice.

Jessica Lall was murdered in 1999 at an upscale restaurant in the national capital.

Calling Jessica her closest friend, Sabrina had said she missed her sister's presence in her life every day.

"She was jovial and positive in life. It is not just birthdays and death anniversaries that I miss her, it is every day. I have lots of pictures of hers in my home and not that I need them to miss her, but they are there to remind me of her," Sabrina had told PTI.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Last Devadasi of Jagannath temple passes away at 92

ALSO READ | Dhanbad judge death case: CBI announces Rs 5 lakh reward for credible information on conspirators

Latest India News